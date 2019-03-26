Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey which claimed the lives of three people this morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

A mother and her two sons have been identified as the three people killed a car crash in South Surrey that’s now being investigated by the RCMP’s homicide team.

Police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion, under the Highway 99 overpass, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a badly damaged grey sedan, debris scattered across the road, and the three bodies.

READ MORE: Homicide team takes over Surrey single-car crash that killed three

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was later called in after Surrey RCMP determined the circumstances of the deaths were suspicious.

“Their names are not being released as it will not further the investigation at this time,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family members and friends affected by this event.”

A home in the 14900-block of 35 Avenue, only about a kilometre from the crash site, is believed to be related to the investigation. Officers were there Wednesday morning.

A Peace Arch News reporter who went to the crash site shortly after police were called described one vehicle in the centre of the road, covered with a tarp. Evidence markers were scattered behind the car, as well as around a section of the concrete underpass.

Jang said police believe there is no continued risk to the safety of the community, nor is there anything to suggest the incident is linked to a shooting or any form of gang violence or conflict.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP taped off a home on the 14900-block of 35 Avenue in South Surrey after IHIT was called to investigate a murder in South Surrey on March 26. Three people were found dead after a single vehicle collision on 32 Avenue. (Aaron Hinks photo)

