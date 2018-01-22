Morning Jan. 22: low chance of flurries, conditions largely mild

There are slippery sections on Highway 24 from 13 km east of Bridge Lake to the junction with Highway 5 north, according to Drive BC.

There’s a low chance of precipitation for the first half of the day with a chance of flurries starting around 11 a.m., according to Environment Canada.

In the afternoon, it is predicted to change to mainly and partly cloudy before turning to a few clouds for the evening. Temperatures are predicted to range from -5 to 0 C. Winds are predicted to be southeast and 10 km/h for most of the day and south and 15 km/h for a few hours in the evening, according to Environment Canada, putting it between -9 and -5 C with the windchill.