Morning Jan. 22: low chance of flurries, conditions largely mild

The roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Highway 97 near Mt. Begbie Summit this morning (Jan. 22). Drive BC photo.

There are slippery sections on Highway 24 from 13 km east of Bridge Lake to the junction with Highway 5 north, according to Drive BC.

There’s a low chance of precipitation for the first half of the day with a chance of flurries starting around 11 a.m., according to Environment Canada.

In the afternoon, it is predicted to change to mainly and partly cloudy before turning to a few clouds for the evening. Temperatures are predicted to range from -5 to 0 C. Winds are predicted to be southeast and 10 km/h for most of the day and south and 15 km/h for a few hours in the evening, according to Environment Canada, putting it between -9 and -5 C with the windchill.

Complaint against Prince George RCMP in death of Wet’suwet’en man

Bird art wanted for new Parkside exhibit

Public asked to create images of particular birds

100 Mile House blind curlers qualify for Western Canada Championships

They beat Prince George in dramatic fashion to come in third place

Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

Complaint against Prince George RCMP in death of Wet’suwet’en man

Thirty-five year old Dale Culver died while in Prince George RCMP custody last summer.

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Mountain caribou habitat protection target of COS patrols

A patrol by the COS resulted in the location of snowmobiles operating in protected caribou habitat.

