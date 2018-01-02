Morning Jan. 2: New year… still compact snow, slippery conditions and winter

The morning road and weather report for the South Cariboo

Highway 97 as seen on the morning of Jan. 2 near Mt Begbie Summit. Drive BC photo.

There’s compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 as well as on Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake and beyond, according to Drive BC.

It’s expected to be cloudy all day today with a 0 per cent chance of precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

It’s expected to warm up to -9 C for the afternoon from the negative mid-teens this morning. The wind is expected to be from the southeast all day ranging from 10 to 15 km/h making the temperature -14 to -20 C with the windchill.

Previous story
In The Black: ‘The whole world was burning’
Next story
UPDATE: Power still out to 200 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Morning Jan. 2: New year… still compact snow, slippery conditions and winter

The morning road and weather report for the South Cariboo

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Mt. Timothy Ski Area delays opening of ski hill

Technical issue with chairlift to blame

News Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top news stories of the first half of 2017

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Most Read