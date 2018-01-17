Morning Jan. 17: Environment Canada predicts 30 km/h winds with 5o km/h gusts

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Highway 24 looks fairly clear near Sheridan Lake this morning. Drive BC photo.

There are slippery sections along Highway 24 and 97 this morning, according to Drive BC.

There’s a high probability of precipitation this morning in for of a few flurries, according to Environment Canada, before becoming cloudy for the rest of the day, although there remains a low probability of more precipitation throughout the day.

While -1 C this morning, temperatures are predicted to be above freezing for most of the day, with a high of 3 C.

Environment Canada is predicting 30 km/h winds with gusts of 50 km/h for most of the day.

