Morning Jan. 17: Environment Canada predicts 30 km/h winds with 5o km/h gusts

There are slippery sections along Highway 24 and 97 this morning, according to Drive BC.

There’s a high probability of precipitation this morning in for of a few flurries, according to Environment Canada, before becoming cloudy for the rest of the day, although there remains a low probability of more precipitation throughout the day.

While -1 C this morning, temperatures are predicted to be above freezing for most of the day, with a high of 3 C.

Environment Canada is predicting 30 km/h winds with gusts of 50 km/h for most of the day.