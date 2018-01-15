Morning Jan. 15: slippery conditions with fog on area Highways

There are slippery sections this morning on Highway 24 from the junction with Highway 97 to 13 km east of Bridge Lake as well as slushy sections from there to the junction with Highway 5 North, according to Drive BC. There’s also limited visibility with fog from Lone Butte to 13 km east of Bridge Lake as well as fog patches beyond that.

There are slippery sections all along Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache and beyond with limited visibility and fog on the southern portion.

Temperatures are expected to be between -1 and -2 C all day with it being cloudy or mainly cloudy, according to Environment Canada.

They’ve put the chance of precipitation at 0 per cent. Winds are expected to be southeast and 30 km/h for most of the day putting it at -9 C with the windchill, before dropping to variable and 5 km/h in the evening.