Morning Dec. 28: Special weather statement in effect, periods of snow for most of the day, says Environment Canada

The roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Highway 97 as seen nead Mt. Begbie Summit on the morning of Dec. 28. Drive BC photo.

There’s once again compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 this morning with limited visibility and blowing snow from the junction with Highway 97 to 13 km east of Bridge Lake, according to Drive BC.

There’s also compact snow with slippery conditions along the Highway 97 corridor from Loon Lake Road, to Clinton, 100 Mile, Lac la Hach and Williams Lake with limited visibility between 93 Mile to Williams Lake, according to Drive BC.

A special weather statement is in effect with periods of snow for most of the day (high chance of precipitation), changing to a chance of flurries (and a low chance of precipitation) in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

Winds are expected to be calm until late in the evening.

Interior Roads: Brine salt spray a proactive approach
Multiple collisions and a prohibited driver in past week

