Morning Dec. 27: Limited visibility with blowing and compact snow, says Drive BC

Highway 24 as seen on the morning of Dec. 27 near Sheridan Lake. Drive BC photo.

There’s compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 this morning with limited visibility and blowing snow from the junction with Highway 97 to 13 km east of Bridge Lake, according to Drive BC.

There’s also compact snow with slippery conditions along the Highway 97 corridor from Loon Lake Road, to Clinton, 100 Mile, Lac la Hach and Williams Lake with limited visibility between 93 Mile to 29 km north of Lac la Hache, according to Drive BC.

Weather-wise, it’s -18 C warming up to a high of -14 C before dropping back down to -18 C, according to Environment Canada. A few flurries are expected throughout the day before becoming mainly cloudy in the evening.

Winds are expected to be calm. The likelihood of precipitation is high, dropping to low in the evening but tomorrow more flurries are expected, according to Environment Canada.