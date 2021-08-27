Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More wildfires in B.C. classified as held; number of blazes drops

About 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts in the province

Officials say the number of wildfires in British Columbia has fallen to below 240 because of cooler temperatures and rain.

Emergency Management BC says most of the blazes are in the Kamloops, southeast and Prince George fire centres.

It says there are about 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts, which means people should be ready to leave at short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been more than 1,500 fires since the season began April 1, with more than 8,600 square kilometres of land charred.

It says some wildfires of note, such as the White Rock Lake and Lytton Creek blazes, are still classified as out of control.

The service says the estimated 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek fire and 742-square-kilometre Flat Lake fire are classified as being held, which means they are not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

Previous story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday
Next story
Former B.C. attorney general Barry Penner wants to see mandatory vaccinations for teachers

Just Posted

Rob Diether and Barbara Perrey were at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market to raise awareness for the Cariboo Regional District’s Resiliency Centre to provide support and services to those affected by wildfires this season. The CRD has had to scale back in-person visits after the province re-instituted COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 21. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wildfires take toll across region

A prospective client shows Henry and Bobbie Peters a picture at the 108 Heritage Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Showcasing the beauty of nature’s designs

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road last week. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Flat Lake Fire now under control

Newly arrived members of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (CER) at Land Task Force – Vernon, receive an in-brief from the Camp Sergeant Major. 1 CER is deploying as part of Operation LENTUS in assistance to BC Wildfire Service. (Captain Jamie Blois, Public Affairs Officer, Land Task Force – Vernon photo)
Military on the move from 100 Mile House to Vernon to join White Rock Lake wildfire fight