A GoFundMe Page has raised more than $44,000 for the family of a 23-month-old Mission girl who passed way last week. / Web Photo

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

A GoFundMe page – set up for the family of a little girl who passed away last week after wandering away from a daycare and later found unresponsive in a nearby pool – has been getting a huge response from Mission residents and the rest of the province.

While not confirmed by official sources, the fundraising page identified the toddler as 23-month-old Selena Chabara.

So far, more than $44,500 has been raised and the amount continues to climb.

The details on the fundraising site say, “the world unexpectedly lost the most beautiful little soul. Selena was a healthy, fiery and loving little girl who was taken from this world tragically and far too soon.”

It goes on to ask for donations in Selena’s memory to fund the necessary expenses associated with her unexpected passing.

To view the page, click here.

Previous story
B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May
Next story
Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service: Small fire near English Lake is out

‘[Crews] were able to quickly extinguish the incident this afternoon’

School District 27 announces 2018 First Nations Role Models

Students from Canim Lake and Williams Lake honoured

Archery club ready for annual big shoot

Targets from raccoons to alligators to be set up for shoot

Last CattleBelles in B.C. celebrates 35 years

‘We never dreamed it would be going so many years later’

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Most Read