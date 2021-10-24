More than 3,400 without power in South Cariboo

More than 1,000 customers are impacted by an outage Sunday afternoon. (BC Hydro)

Update 2:15 p.m.:

Another outage has been added to BC Hydro’s website affecting 2403 customers along Highway 24, including Deka Lake, Roe Lake, Bridge Lake and Sheridan. The latest outage brings the total of affected customers in the South Cariboo to approximately 3,400.

Original story:

More than 1,000 properties in the South Cariboo are without power Sunday afternoon due to a handful of outages in the region.

According to BC Hydro, the largest outage is east of town stretching along Horse Lake Road to north of Netherlands Road, affecting 1,084 properties. As of 2 p.m., the cause of the outage was still listed as “under investigation” with no estimated time of restoration noted.

Two other smaller outages are also listed on BC Hydro’s website; one affecting fewer than five properties on Airmail Road near Sheridan Lake, and another at the north end of Lac La Hache affecting 20 customers.

