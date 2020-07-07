More rain in the forecast for Cariboo region

The Horsefly-Woodjam Road washed out at the Moffat Creek Bridge as seen here on July 4. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo) With the San Jose River levels at a 50-year flow rate, the level of Williams Lake had increased again as seen here at the waterfront home of City Coun. Scott Nelson. (Scott Nelson photo) City Coun. Scott Nelson said the water is high again at his waterfront home in Williams Lake, about 1.5 feet away from the levels reached earlier this spring. (Scott Nelson photo)

Rain, rain and more rain is in the forecast for the Cariboo.

Environment Canada is listing chances of showers from Tuesday through Sunday, with highs reaching 21C at the most and hovering between 9C to 12C overnight for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Things are a bit different for 100 Mile House as far as the forecast goes.

While a chance of rain is showing for Tuesday through Thursday, Friday is supposed to be sunny with highs of 24C and only cloudy on Saturday.

Monday’s prediction of a thunderstorm materialized for Williams Lake and the area received 12.5 mm of rain.

So far a total of 40.1 mm of rain has fallen since July 1 in Williams Lake, coming on the heels of 76.7 mm of precipitation for the month June. Quesnel has received 39.7 mm of rain since July 1, and 95 mm in June. 100 Mile House received 42.5 mm of rain since July 1 and 33.6 mm in June.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm for the Cariboo on Tuesday afternoon as well.

Flood warnings remain in place for the Quesnel River and flood watches for the Fraser River from Prince George to Boston Bar by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Quesnel River at Quesnel has been flowing at 1110 cubic metres per second which is between a 20 to 50-year flow.

The San Jose River above Borland Creek has also been high — flowing at a 50-year rate, which caused the level of Williams Lake to rise again.

Dawson Road Maintenance has also been busy with repairs in the Horsefly area because of high levels from Moffat Creek and the Horsefly River.

The Horsefly-Woodjam Road washed out at the Moffat Creek Bridge on the weekend.

Overnight Friday, the Horsefly Road was closed at the Horsefly River Bridge and re-opened to 4X4 traffic only the next morning.

Read more: Horsefly Lake Road at Horsefly River Bridge open to 4×4 traffic only due to flooding

Soda Creek produce farmer Brianna van de Wijngaard has been scrambling to pick vegetables in her plot adjacent the Fraser River where the southern portion was three feet under water on Sunday.

Read more: Cariboo vegetable farmer swamped by Fraser River flooding

It’s a much different situation than the Cariboo was in three years ago on July 27, 2017.

That’s the day a lightning storm sparked hundreds of wildfires in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, which was tinder dry and had seen very little precipitation in the preceding month.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWeather