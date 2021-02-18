Owners of the former Buffalo Creek school are proposing to add more housing to the site. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Owners of the former Buffalo Creek school are proposing to add more housing to the site. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

More housing units proposed for Buffalo Creek school

Proposal hinges on approval from Agricultural Land Commission

The former Buffalo Creek School site could be home to more residential rental units if a proposed rezoning application is approved.

The property, at 5282 Canim Hendrix Lake Rd., was repurposed in 2016 when it was purchased by Ken Smith and his siblings. Since then, buildings on the property have been renovated into five rental units – a duplex in the teacherage building and three condominium units in classrooms.

An application for rezoning the property from institutional to multi-family residential received first and second reading at last week’s Cariboo Regional District board meeting. As the property is designated under the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), the application must first be approved by the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) before the CRD can approve the change.

“We’d really like to see some more housing on the property, whatever the government would allow us to put in,” Smith said. “We know there is a shortage here in the 100 Mile area. We’ve had a lot of really good tenants so far and we’d like to expand into some more of the classrooms.”

The application for the 5.87-acre property would allow for a total of eight rental units. Smith said the gymnasium would stay intact and potentially be rented out for community sports and activities. A discussion with the property’s immediate neighbours didn’t raise any concerns about adding more housing to the area, he said.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner, director of Canim Lake-Forest Grove, said while the development is dependent on the ALC decision, the location would be ideal for more multi-family residential housing, given that the infrastructure and utilities are already in place and it’s in close proximity to 100 Mile House.

READ MORE: CRD encourages residents to adhere to COVID-19 public health directives

“There are benefits for the older population that are looking to downsize from a large property to something more manageable, and still have the benefits of rural living,” Wagner said. “And the proximity to the hub of 100 Mile House, for medical purposes, grocery shopping, socialization and being on a major paved highway that is regularly maintained.”

CRD planning staff recommended support of the application, pending approval from the ALC. “With this application, the owner is taking the correct steps to bring their property into compliance with our bylaws,” said Nigel Whitehead, manager of planning services. “We think the rezoning application is the right path forward. When the ALC application process is complete, we will examine the appropriate next steps.”

There is currently no firm data on the needs for rental housing in the community, but the District of 100 Mile House recently agreed to work with the CRD on a housing needs assessment study for the South Cariboo.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Court orders new hearing over Williams Lake First Nation’s century-old land dispute
Next story
CRA locks some online taxpayer accounts that may have been accessed by outsiders

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation government staff are anticipated to return to work Monday, Jan. 25. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Court orders new hearing over Williams Lake First Nation’s century-old land dispute

A three-judge panel unanimously set aside a 2018 finding by the Specific Claims Tribunal

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

The 100 Mile RCMP are looking for two possibly Caucasian males in a grey 2000’s Ford F250 or F350 with no tailgate, a white front fender and a lift kit. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP looking for two suspects in truck theft

The green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the West Fraser Mill’s work yard

Jill McArthur doesn't plan to put her studies on hold. She will attend Thompson Rivers University in September. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO grads pursue dreams in ‘uncertain’ times

Lauren Keller column: School Life

Quesnel RCMP arrested a Quesnel man after two hardware stores spotted attempted robberies. (Observer file photo)
Quesnel man arrested after armed robbery

The man is alleged to have used a knife and threatened to kill a hardware store worker

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan talks about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia’s premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Premier John Horgan said there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Most Read