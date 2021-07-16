More consultation sought on Rogers cell tower pitch

Rogers is being asked to call on more residents in 141 Mile before erecting a cell tower in their community.

The Cariboo Regional District wants to see more extensive public consultation over Rogers’ plans to install a 21-metre monopole structure with six panel antennas and a microwave dish on Hinsche Road. Under federal regulations, Rogers is only required to poll an area equivalent to three times the height of the tower but the CRD said that isn’t large enough to cover the rural area.

They will ask Rogers to extend the consultation over the next three months.

“They’re only required to do polling within a short distance of the tower, instead of polling the whole community,” said Al Richmond, area director for Lac La Hache- 108 Mile. “It’s a small settlement there and in my opinion, all of those people should have been consulted.”

Richmond, whose area borders 140 Mile, said he was concerned that the public is heard given that the tower is proposed for a prominent location on Highway 97. Director Maureen LeBourdais, representing Horsefly – Likely – 150 Mile House, agreed more consultation was needed.

“We were all just caught totally off guard when it came up,” Richmond said.

In a staff report, Rogers said the proposed installation is one of several similar projects it is proposing as part of its initiative with the province to improve wireless services for rural, indigenous and underserviced communities. Rogers did not return phone calls by press time.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

