This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honour of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and killed in a newsroom attack. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Newsrooms across the world have been urged to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group is observing a moment of silence at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, and Carroll County.

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the globe to join them.

A 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He is held without bail.

The Associated Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Home set ablaze during July 4th fireworks
Next story
Half-brother sentenced to life for killing B.C. teen Rachel Pernosky

Just Posted

108 Historical Site draws around 1,100 to Canada day celebration

“It was an incredible amazing amazing turnout’

Mile 108 Principal accepts new role as Vice-Principal of Nesika Elementary

Kevin McLennan had been commuting from Williams Lake for four years

Number of tourists coming to South Cariboo lower than last June

Average number of individual visits is 150 but Visitors Centre anticipate increase

Bridge Lake Stampede bullies its way through the thunderstorms

Canadian champion, Carman Pozzobon, came to Bridge Lake to compete

Vice-principals of Peter Skene Ogden named

New principal of Likely Elementary appointed

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Most Read