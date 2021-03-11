Mom of missing woman sends message to daughter: ‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you’

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The mother of a missing Chilliwack woman read a message to her daughter this week in hopes she will hear it.

Alina Durham choked back tears as she read the words to her daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, on Wednesday, March 10.

“I want you to know that wherever you are that I’m always with you in spirit and in my heart. I want you to stay strong and know I will never give up looking for you, never,” Durham said.

“I miss you with every fibre of my being. Whatever this is, we will get through it together.”

Durham has been ceaseless in her efforts to find her daughter who has been missing since Jan. 30.

“We have to keep this awareness going. It cannot stop, it’s imperative it does not stop,” she stressed.

She’s asking if anyone has any information about Bell’s whereabouts to contact police.

“It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant it may seem, every bit of information is vital to bringing Shaelene home to her family.”

Durham said she’s “mind-boggled” that no one has seen anything and she just wants some answers.

Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Facebook)

“I wake up every day (and) I feel like a bulldozer has run over me 30 times,” Durham said. “I’m broken without her.”

Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 when she left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. Her 2021 Hyundai Tucson was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

She is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds. RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A local Realtor has stepped up and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Bell. There is also an online fundraiser to support Bell’s boys and to help with search efforts at gofundme.com/f/missing-mother-of-2-shaelene-bell.

Durham thinks about Bell constantly and her wondering what happened to her daughter “never goes away.”

“I love you, Shae. You’re always, always, always in my thoughts. Always.”

