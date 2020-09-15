Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wants to hear the federal government make a commitment to the oil and gas industry in next week’s throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Moe asks Trudeau to make oil and gas commitment in upcoming throne speech

Carbon tax case is to be heard at the country’s top court next week

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wants to hear the federal government make a commitment to the oil and gas industry in next week’s throne speech.

Moe has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal opposition leaders outlining what he would like to see addressed.

Saskatchewan has no Liberal seats in the House of Commons, and Moe says he wrote the letter with the hope that the province’s interests will be represented in the Sept. 23 speech.

He says people in Saskatchewan are worried about the federal government’s intention to present an “ambitious green agenda.”

Moe is also asking again for Ottawa to pause charging the carbon tax until the Supreme Court of Canada rules on its constitutionality.

The case is to be heard at the country’s top court next week.

“While all Canadians would support a commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, there is significant concern that your ‘ambitious green agenda’ is code for shutting down our energy industry, a major driver of Canada’s economy,” Moe said in the letter dated Monday.

The Canadian Press

