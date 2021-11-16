FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize COVID vaccine for kids ages 6 to 11

Regulator is already considering approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids

A second COVID vaccine manufacturer has asked Health Canada to approve its shot for children under the age of 12

Moderna on Tuesday (Nov. 16) asked the health regulator to approve its Spikevax vaccine for children ages six to 11. This comes several weeks after Pfizer asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine, although that shot is slated for approval for children as young as five.

Pfizer’s vaccine could be approved for children ages five to 11 could come by the end of the month, according to Health Canada’s chief medical advisor.

READ MORE: Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in 'one to two weeks'

