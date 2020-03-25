MLA Barnett hosting virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority

Citizens can ask questions, hopefully get answers, Barnett said

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett is inviting constituents to tune into a virtual town hall meeting with Interior Health on Friday, March 27.

Beginning at 6 p.m. the 90-minutes meeting will be moderated by Kelowna-Lake MLA and Opposition Critic for Health Norm Letnick.

“After much discussion with my fellow MLAs and taking direction from our community, I am pleased to invite you to join us in a virtual town hall with CEO and president of the IHA Susan Brown and Chief Medical Officer for IHA, Dr. Sue Pollock,” said Barnett, adding the town hall was not her idea, but she is glad to be collaborating with IH to help get information out to people.

Barnett has planned the event in consultation with health minister Adrian Dix, she said.

All citizens are invited to join, ask questions, and hopefully gets some answers, Barnett told the Tribune Wednesday, adding her phone has been ringing off the hook with people calling her who are concerned.

To participate in the town hall register online at https://teamokanagan.com/. People can ask questions live during the town hall or in advance by e-mail to askIHtownhall@gmail.com.

“Please join on us on Friday and until then stay safe,” Barnett added.

She said her phone has been ringing off the hook with concerned citizens worried about paying rent and mortgages.

“I think the government could send money to the banks to distribute to people. People need money not plans.”



