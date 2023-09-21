MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Patrick Kelly

Patrick Kelly was reported missing by his family on Sept. 18

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Patrick Kelly who has not been seen in six weeks.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, the Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person.

Family of Kelly reported him missing after all their attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing Kelly’s whereabouts or information about him is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Breaking Newsmissing personRCMPWilliams Lake