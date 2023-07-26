Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to located Kayla Billy-Elkins, 26, last seen Tuesday, July 25.

Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to located Kayla Billy-Elkins, 26, last seen Tuesday, July 25.

MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Kayla Elkins-Billy

Police said they and family are concerned for her well-being

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance locating Kayla Elkins-Billy last seen Tuesday, July 25.

“Police have reason to believe she may have recently been in the 100 Mile House area but have not confirmed this,” the RCMP noted in a news release.

The police said the family and police are very concerned for her well-being.

Elkins-Billy is 26 years old, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 221 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Elkins-Billy or where she might be, is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

READ MORE: Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate Miranda Solomon


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooChilcotinMissing womanRCMPWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre
Next story
Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

Just Posted

Alexander Smith shows off the gold medal he won at the North American Indigenous Games last week. (Angel Smith photo)
Tsq’escen’ First Nation athlete brings home gold

100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Bohmer hustles the puck down the ice with the Kamloops Storm in hot pursuit during the 2022/2023 season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Wranglers going Junior A this season

Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to located Kayla Billy-Elkins, 26, last seen Tuesday, July 25.
MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Kayla Elkins-Billy

The Heffley Creek store has been an important fixture in the community for 126 years in response to a recent break-and-enter community members are standing together to help raise money for the repairs. (Samantha Holomay— Google Maps File Photo)
Community rallies around Heffley Creek Store after a brazen burglary