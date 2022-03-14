The Langley RCMP issued a missing person notification on March 14, 2022, for Brett Houde of Williams Lake who was last seen in Langley March 9, 2022. (Langley RCMP photo)

Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

Brett Houde was last seen March 9, and police would like to hear from anyone with information on him

The Langley RCMP is looking for a missing man from Williams Lake who was last seen a North Langley neighbourhood.

Police are enlisting the assistance of the public to locate 29-year-old Brett Houde, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Houde was last seen on 88th Avenue in Walnut Grove on the morning of Wednesday, March 9.

He is described as Indigenous, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, approximately 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and a Chinese symbol on his neck. He was last seen wearing a white rain jacket and dark brown pants.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

