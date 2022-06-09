Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

RCMP and family concerned for 38-year-old’s well-being

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing personSurreyVernon

