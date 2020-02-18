Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

A 14-year-old snowmobiler reported missing Monday evening in the Greystokes area of Kelowna has been found safe.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip into the Greystokes area near Kelowna.

Just after the call, the father and one of his sons returned to their vehicle and told police they had been separated from the 14-year-old.

COSAR was called in to assist and began the search right away, going through the night.

Details about where the boy was found and his condition were not released.

“Kelowna RCMP would like to extend their thanks to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“RCMP would also like to thank the media and all those all over the Central Okanagan who remained extra vigilant in hopes of spotting the missing snowmobiler.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
missing personRCMP

