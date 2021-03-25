Missing child said to be heading south down Highway 97

Prince George police believe a missing 13-year-old boy is heading south.
Luke was last seen March 24, at 5:30 p.m. according to RCMP. He is four feet tall with a slim build with light brown curly hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow coat with duct tape on it, a black hoodie, and black pants. The release also notes he may be carrying a ball of twine and have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with extra clothes.
“Luke may not comprehend conversation at his own age level,” the release notes. “At this time, investigators believe he is travelling south on Highway 97S.”
Anyone who has seen Luke is asked to contact local police.
