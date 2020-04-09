Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure wildfire-related expenditures down in 2019

Crews work to clean Highway 97 in August 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Wildfire-related expenditures for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure were significantly down in 2019 from the two prior years.

In 2019, total wildfire-related expenditures were $235,000, compared to $2.2 million in 2018 and $2.4 million in 2017. There were no wildfire-related expenses in 2016, but 2015 also saw higher costs at $850,000.

“Funding for these wildfire-related events did not come directly from the ministry’s operating budget.

Some was recovered through Emergency Management BC, while other funding was recovered through the BC Financing Transportation Authority.”

