Ministry of Forests burning woody debris in South Cariboo

Burning to be conducted at sites of wildfires near Canim Lake, Flat Lake and Chasm

The Ministry of Forests will be burning hundreds of piles of woody debris across the South Cariboo to help reduce the risk of wildfires next spring.

The controlled burns will take place from now until the end of March at multiple sites affected by the 2021 wildfires. The burning is to help reduce the fuel hazards that resulted from the construction of control lines during past fire suppression activities in areas such as Canim Lake, Flat Lake and the Chasm.

Fire rehabilitation coordinator Juline Kline said BC Wildfire Service staff helped prepare the piles and the burns will be conducted by Ministry of Forests staff or local contract crews. Four hundred piles will be burned in the Flat Lake and Chasm areas, 50 piles near Young Lake and 100 around Canim Lake, Howard Lake and South Deka Lake.

Smoke will likely be visible across the South Cariboo.

Kline noted burning will only proceed if weather and site conditions are suitable. Efforts will also be made to make use of any “merchantable fibre” to avoid unnecessary emissions.

Check bcwildfire.ca for information on wildfire activity, burning restrictions and air quality advisories. Kline said the public can report wildfires, unattended campfires or other burning violations at 1-800-663-555.



