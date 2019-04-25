Ministry announces highway road work planned for 100 Mile House this spring

Drivers can expect delays and at times single lane, alternating traffic

Be prepared for minor delays on Highway 24 near 100 Mile House this spring and summer.

The highway resurfacing season has kicked off and approximately 10 kilometres of road work between the Highway 97 Junction and Lone Butte is expected to begin in late May or early June, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A ministry spokesperson told the Free Press on Wednesday that the contractor will begin sealcoating after load restrictions come off the roads.

Sealcoating involves the application of a special mixture to the road that protects the road base from additional wear and tear.

Approximately 38 kilometres of side roads will also be sealcoated, the spokesperson said, including McMillan Road, Fawn Creek Road, Horse Lake Road, Alton Road, Eagle Creek Road and Meade Road.

All of the sealcoating should be completed in July.

Drivers can expect short delays and at times single lane, alternating traffic from Monday through Saturday while work is taking place.

Traffic control personnel will be on site and digital message signs will be placed to advise drivers.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, obey traffic control personnel, and check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date highway information.

Across the southern Interior, more than $70 million is being invested in improvements to more than 400 kilometres of highways and side roads in 2019.

“Maintaining high-quality roads and highways is important for everyone on the road, whether private citizens or commercial vehicles,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement.

“All these paving projects in the southern Interior in 2019 will make a big difference to local people and those travelling through the region.”

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Highway 3 near Princeton – between Saturday Creek and Whipsaw Creek Bridge, resurfacing three sections (13 kilometres).

Highway 1 near Revelstoke – from Revelstoke Park East Gate to Glacier Park West Gate, resurfacing 20 kilometres of Highway 1.

Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Kamloops – resurfacing Highway 5 from the Yellowhead Interchange to CN Junction, the Highway 1 bypass from Yellowhead Interchange to Columbia Street, and miscellaneous areas along

Highway 1 through the Valleyview corridor and various on and off ramps.

Highway 31 in and around Kaslo – between Ainsworth and Lost Ledge, resurfacing and base repairs to approximately 59 kilometres of Highway 31.

Highway 97 near Quesnel – hot-in-place asphalt recycling 13 kilometres of Highway 97 between the Highway 26 junction and Cottonwood River Bridge.

Side roads near Salmon Arm – numerous side roads west of Highway 1 and east of Highway 97, including Salmon Valley Road, McTavish Road, Yankee Flats Road and Haywood Armstrong Road.

The following projects make up the rest of what will be resurfaced in the region this year:

Highway 1, resurfacing two sections from Annis Pit to Malakwa near Sicamous (34 kilometres).

Highway 3, sealcoating between Stirling Creek Bridge and Riverside RV Park, and Sunday Summit area near Princeton (26 kilometres).

Highway 3 and Highway 395, hot-in-place asphalt recycling in Christina Lake and Cascade Falls areas near Grand Forks (29 kilometres).

Highway 97, intermittent resurfacing from Clinton to Lac La Hache and side roads (30 kilometres).

Highway 97, intermittent hot-in-place asphalt recycling from Loon Lake Road to Clinton and from Lovett Road to Wright Station (39 kilometres).

Highway 97C, resurfacing from Lower Nicola to Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake Road between Savona and Tunkwa Lake (67 kilometres).

