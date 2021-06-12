A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

One lucky Vernonite holds a million-dollar ticket from Friday’s Lotto Max Draw.

A winning Maxmillions ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon, according to BC Lottery. There were 20 draws worth $1 million each on June 11, shared among 24 people.

The numbers for the winning Vernon ticket are: 1 26 30 32 34 39 46.

Nobody took home the $70-million grand prize this time around, but another opportunity is around the corner: the next Lotto Max jackpot draw on Tuesday (June 15) is also estimated at $70 million.

Vernon saw at least two millionaires made last year, when winning lotto tickets were announced roughly three weeks apart in March 2020.

READ MORE: Vernon ski area first in Canada to pay living wage

READ MORE: Offering Tomorrow’s Hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Okanagan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school
Next story
Condolences pour in for Kathy Richardson, Naramata’s 3rd homicide victim in recent weeks

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
In praise of caragana and the working bees

The workers are bees and their job description is to get every bit of nectar possible

Curtis Lueke plays the guitar, banjo, drums, keyboard and sings for his one-man-band Spare Change. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Musician finds therapy with one-man band

Curtis Lueke, of Spare Change, got involved in music at the age of five

The Cariboo Regional District is working with four other regional districts on common issues.
Regional districts join together to push province on common issues, from roads to feral hogs

Feral hogs ‘common’ in Cariboo

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Single-vehicle collision on Horse Lake Road claims life of elderly motorist

Witnesses say the man was driving towards 100 Mile House when he swerved off the road

100 Mile House RCMP wish to speak with the occupants of this vehicle to clear up several reports of suspicious activity. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: 100 Mile House RCMP find suspicious vehicle thanks to public calls

The white 2008 Buick Enclave has been reported by several businesses this month

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Most Read