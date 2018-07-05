Mile 108 Elementary. Beth Audet photo.

Mile 108 Principal accepts new role as Vice-Principal of Nesika Elementary

Kevin McLennan had been commuting from Williams Lake for four years

Mile 108 Elementary’s principal, Kevin McLennan will leave his four-year post and become Nesika Elementary’s Vice Principal in Williams Lake as of August 1.

He said he will have more responsibility at a bigger school and he is looking forward to it.

“It’s definitely going to be a change of pace.”

Although McLennan put his name in for the transfer, he said he has mixed feelings about leaving Mile 108 because he’s loved it there.

He didn’t get a big tear-filled goodbye ceremony, as one might expect, because the decision was made official at the end of the day and most of the staff had already left.

He said he’d been speaking to staff individually over the past two days to say goodbye and thank them.

Some were surprised by the news, he said, but many weren’t because they knew he’d been commuting from Williams Lake.

“In a city, it’s not a big deal, but when dealing with winter roads and seven million deer every morning, it makes a difference,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s a step up or sideways or down or whatever, but it’s the right move for me,” he said, “And that’s all that matters.”

His new role will allow him more time with his family and three young kids.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Number of tourists coming to South Cariboo lower than last June

Just Posted

Mile 108 Principal accepts new role as Vice-Principal of Nesika Elementary

Kevin McLennan had been commuting from Williams Lake for four years

Number of tourists coming to South Cariboo lower than last June

Average number of individual visits is 150 but Visitors Centre anticipate increase

Bridge Lake Stampede bullies its way through the thunderstorms

Canadian champion, Carman Pozzobon, came to Bridge Lake to compete

Vice-principals of Peter Skene Ogden named

New principal of Likely Elementary appointed

Man wanted for $900 of stolen food

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Most Read