Gas prices have hit a record high in Metro Vancouver Sept. 26, with some stations selling regular fuel at $2.339 per litre. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Metro Vancouver gas prices hit record high $2.339 per litre

Price nearly a dollar per litre more expensive than Calgary, Toronto

After ballooning some 40 cents in less than a week, Metro Vancouver gas prices are now at the highest they’ve ever been.

The price of regular fuel at numerous gas stations throughout the region Monday (Sept. 26) morning was $2.339 per litre. That’s close to a full dollar per litre more expensive than other major Canadian cities.

According to price predicting and tracking website Gas Wizard, Calgary and Toronto are sitting at $1.49 per litre, while Halifax is at $1.53 and Montreal is at $1.65.

Metro Vancouver prices are also by far the highest in B.C. Greater Victoria is predicted to hit $2.34 per litre, but prices remain around $2.10 to $2.15 Monday morning.

In Kamloops, Gas Wizard says pump prices are about $1.78, with things even cheaper in Kelowna at about $1.70.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog post that gas prices are varying wildly across North America due to refinery disruptions from fires and maintenance. He added that Tropical Storm Ian could also be affecting things.

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake
Next story
Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Just Posted

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)
Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake

Cadets practicing basic footwork. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cadets a great way to experience new things and have fun

The South Tyrolean Yodel Duo performs at the 108 Mile Ranch Oktoberfest on Oct. 5, 2019. (Free Press file photo)
Oktoberfest back on for Oct. 1 in 108 Mile Ranch

Eva, age 10, and her four-year-old sister Everley Hearn of Ladner helped Ladies Auxiliary president Kerrie LeGrand draw for the prizes. Diana Forster photo)
Deka Lake: Bake sale a successful fundraiser