Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Methamphetamine possession

On April 2, 100 Mile RCMP checked a vehicle on Dogwood Avenue in 100 Mile House. The female driver was unable to produce a driver’s license. Database queries confirmed that she was both a prohibited and suspended driver. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was searched and approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. The driver was released at the scene with a promise to appear for Court in August to face charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while prohibited and driving while suspended. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Collision

On April 1, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near Gateway. The female driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee had lost control of the vehicle and gone off the road and down an embankment. The driver and two passengers were extricated from the vehicle and taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Deteriorating weather and road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor to this collision.

Excessive speeding

On April 1, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for excessive speeding on Highway 97 near the 87 Mile Loop Road south of 100 Mile House. The vehicle was being operated at 60 km/h over the posted speed limit. The male driver from the Williams Lake area was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Crime Stoppers tips of the Week

Sometime overnight of March 28, unknown culprits broke several windows in the Horse Lake Elementary. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

On March 30, a vehicle was reported to be on fire out in a field in the 6400 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. The vehicle is believed to be a Hyundai Sonata. This incident is being investigated as an arson.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

