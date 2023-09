Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops

The Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt continues to struggle with staff shortages.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, emergency department services will be unavailable.

Residents are advised to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

