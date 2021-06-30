McKay Creek fire has grown to 5,000 ha. (File photo)

Firefighters battle 5,000-ha McKay Creek fire near Pavilion

Evacuation order in effect along section of West Pavilion Road

An evacuation order is in effect along a section of West Pavilion Road, as firefighters continue to battle the 5,000-hectare McKay Creek blaze.

Some 24 firefighters, supported by four helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment, are involved in fighting the wildfire, believed to have been human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire grew quickly as a result of the hot and dry weather and it is now considered out of control. The fire is located on the west side of the Fraser River across from the town of Pavilion.

An evacuation order is in effect for the West Pavilion Road from 14-km mark to the 41-km mark in Electoral Area B to the border with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Residents are asked to evacuate along West Pavilion Road towards Lillooet.

For more info, contact the Squamish- Lillooet Regional District.

More to come.


Evacuation order map of McKay Creek fire.

