McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna remains the same as air improves

Entering day nine of the wildfire, it is now at 12,270 hectares

All evacuation orders and alerts in place from the McDougall Creek wildfire remain the same entering Wednesday, Aug. 23. (BC Wildfire Services)

Through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the McDougall Creek wildfire has seen no changes.

As the weather improved throughout the day on Tuesday, the smoke lifted and BC Wildfire Services were able to update the size of the blaze, which now sits at 12,270 hectares.

On Tuesday, crews and structure protection continued to work to battle the fire and focused on hot spots close to properties or properties lines. Heavy machinery was also used in many areas to help construct machine guards. The fire continued to burn at a ranks 2 and 3, meaning low to moderate.

Canada Task Force 1 assessed approximately 500 properties for damage in the area of the McDougall Creek wildfire and West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said he expects less than 90 structures to be lost in West Kelowna and on Westbank First Nation lands.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same going into Wednesday, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna is part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaOkanagan