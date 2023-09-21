McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna now being held

The blaze is now unlikely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries

After 37 days, the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna is now being held. (BC Wildfire Service)

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now being held.

After burning out of control for just over a month, the blaze is now unlikely to spread beyond the predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.

BC Wildfire Service changed the status of the fire to being held on Wednesday night (Sept. 20) just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews are still battling the blaze as they extinguish hot spots and patrol the area as well as demobilize non-essential equipment.

Despite being held, all evacuation orders and alerts remain and the area restriction order is still in effect until Oct. 3 or until rescinded. Bear Creek Provincial Park continues to off-limits to the public, despite being in the evacuation alert zone because fire crews are using it for their operations. Anyone found in the area is subject to a $1,150 fine.

All evacuation orders and alerts can be seen on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations map.

The fire ignited on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and remains at 13,970.4 hectares in size and a wildfire of note. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

