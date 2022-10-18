Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

McCallum not conceding in Surrey, considering judicial recount of vote: party

Safe Surrey Coalition says McCallum won’t accept defeat at this point in time’

Mayor Doug McCallum’s political party says he’s not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won’t accept defeat “at this point in time.”

The statement says the party’s legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount.

Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.

According to the act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot account did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren’t calculated correctly in the official election results.

The application must set out the facts, backed up by sworn written statements to be used as evidence, on which the claim is based.

RELATED: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

RELATED: Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues

BC municipal electionElection 2022

Previous story
PODCAST: Things get real during the demo stage for homeowners

Just Posted

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson spoke out against the high cost of fuel this week.
Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA presses government to address ‘skyrocketing’ cost of fuel

When it comes to cops and other public servants, the phrase ‘I’m your boss’ is unlikely to get you very far. (Black Press file photo)
You’re not the boss

David Liang of People Power Farm had plenty of onions for the last South Cariboo Farmers Market of the season. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market ends on a high note

Alan McAninch rides atop a horse in the South Cariboo in the late 50s. (Photo submitted)
“At 100 I’ve been there and done that and plan to do more”