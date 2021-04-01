Amber Bhaskar, the lottery retailer at the McBride Husky/Esso and lotto winner McBride resident Tammy Manning are clearly thrilled with the win. (BCLC photo submitted)

Amber Bhaskar, the lottery retailer at the McBride Husky/Esso and lotto winner McBride resident Tammy Manning are clearly thrilled with the win. (BCLC photo submitted)

McBride woman wins $13 million jackpot playing Lotto Max

Tammy Manning is having the date she won permanently etched onto her arm by her son, a tattoo artist

  • Apr. 1, 2021 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Tammy Manning won’t soon forget the day she won $13 million. The McBride resident is having March 19, 2021, the Lotto Max draw date that made her a multimillionaire, permanently etched onto her arm by her son, a tattoo artist.

“I told my son I won while he was in the middle of doing a tattoo,” Manning recalled. “He said ‘there’s no way mom – no you didn’t!’”

Manning purchased the ticket from McBride Husky/Esso in a $20 Lotto Max pack and selected her numbers using the Quick Pick option. The McBride resident purchased the only ticket across Canada to match all seven numbers during the mid-March draw.

“I went to the Husky that I always go to and the retailer knows who I am. I checked the ticket on the self-checker and suddenly the amount appeared across the screen. All I said was ‘No!’ I just didn’t believe it and kept saying ‘No!’ to myself. I had to have the retailer check the ticket on his machine.”

Amber Bhaskar, the lottery retailer at the McBride Husky/Esso, was there when she scanned her winning ticket.

“When Tammy validated her ticket… she was about to fall down,” Bhaskar recalled of the day he and his staff realized Manning had purchased the jackpot-winning ticket at his store. “She’s a loyal customer since we moved here – it’s really happy to see somebody winning from the local town.”

Manning has a few ideas about how she plans to use her mind-boggling prize. Her first priority is paying off her house, and next perhaps purchasing a property in the Caribbean along with a sailboat for her and her partner to enjoy. She also plans to gift some to family, the part of winning that means the most to her.

“It feels so good that I’m able to help and do something good with it,” she added. “This will change my life and it means I can retire and can help those close to me.”

READ MORE: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Just Posted

As of April 6, all students in Grades 4 to 12 in SD27 are required to wear masks. (Metro Creative photo)
SD27 students in Grades 4-12 required to wear masks, starting Tuesday April 6

Visitors, adult volunteers and staff also part of revised health and safety guidelines.

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

An April Fools Day Prankster discusses selling land on behalf of M.O.L.D, or the Ministry of Land Development, in 1981.
Locals fooled by elaborate April Fool’s day prank in 1981

From the Free Press Archives

Father Emmanuel Onumadu and parishioners of St. Jude’s Catholic Church are preparing to observe the Easter Vigil outdoors and online. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Drive-in, virtual Easter services go ahead

Members of 100 Mile House’s faith communities celebrate Easter Mass in person, albeit outside.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Anti-mask complaints require proof of disability, rules B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Amber Bhaskar, the lottery retailer at the McBride Husky/Esso and lotto winner McBride resident Tammy Manning are clearly thrilled with the win. (BCLC photo submitted)
McBride woman wins $13 million jackpot playing Lotto Max

Tammy Manning is having the date she won permanently etched onto her arm by her son, a tattoo artist

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

John Boros, of City of Surrey water operations turns on two underground roadside taps last December - one for potable water and one for emergency services - marking the completion of the long-awaited connection between SFN and the Surrey water supply. (File photo)
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted

New distribution system, connected to Surrey water supply, passes safety testing

Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

Most Read