The BC Coroners Service has launched a new map to help solve ongoing human remains investigations. (BC Coroners Service handout)

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

On the shores of Okanagan Lake near Kerry Park, RCMP responded to reports of human remains. It was March 11, 1973 – and to this day, the mystery of how the remains got there and who they belong to has gone cold.

That’s one of a few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains now listed on an interactive app launch by the BC Coroners Service. The hope is these tiny markers, coloured by gender, will spark someone’s memory.

The database includes cases such as a man between the ages of 35 to 49, wearing jeans, found in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island in 2001, and another man aged 13 to 16 found along the Skeena River in Terrace in 1971.

Some cases have more detail than others, from apparent injuries to clothing worn to items found inside the person’s pockets.

The coroners service works with police and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to input various cases into a federal database.

Roughly 200 investigations of this kind are unsolved in B.C.

View the map here:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges
Next story
Two Canadian artificial intelligence pioneers nab tech’s ‘Nobel Prize’

Just Posted

IH aiming to re-open CMH maternity unit beginning of July for deliveries

Currently five Williams Lake area families are in Kamloops waiting to deliver at Royal Inland Hospital

Williams Lake-based charter bus company applies to operate two routes in interior

Service to smaller communities such as 70 Mile House, Lytton and Boston Bar

108 VFD to conduct small controlled burns around 108 Mile Ranch

Burns will be done mainly on Tuesday evenings

100 Mile RCMP track and recover stolen side-by-side

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo area

Highway travel advisories in place due to risk of mudslides

North Bonaparte Road closed due to flooding

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Most Read