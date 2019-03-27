Map charts unsolved human remains cases from 100 Mile House and the rest of B.C.

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Two local cold cases, one being in 100 Mile House and the other in Clinton, are included in a new app launched by the BC Coroners Service. The interactive app has certain details of the two cases, as well as up to 200 cases around the province, that could jog up memories in users.

Unfortunately, some of the cases in the database have minimal detail, such as 100 Mile’s 1983 case.

The sex, race and age of the person are unknown. However, the person’s height is estimated to be somewhere between 5 feet and 5 foot 6 inches tall. Another detail is the PMI (post-mortem interval or time of death) is estimated to be between 10 and 50 years prior to when the remains were found on Nov. 1, 1983.

The Clinton area case has a little more detail.

Remains of a female between the age of 25 and 49 were found on Aug. 29, 2010, just at the northern edge of Chasm Provincial Park. The PMI is also estimated to be between 10 and 50 years.

Some cases elsewhere in the province have more detailed notes, such as eye and hair clothes and clothing found on the remains and/or items found with the body.

The BC Coroners office works with police and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to input various cases into a federal database.

View full map here.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says
Next story
Speeding West Virginia motorist threatens to kill Trump, blow up Pentagon

Just Posted

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from 100 Mile House and the rest of B.C.

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

CRD announce Fire Chiefs in South Cariboo

Fire Chief Terry Murphy to lead the Lac la Hache Volunteer Fire Department

IH aiming to re-open CMH maternity unit beginning of July for deliveries

Currently five Williams Lake area families are in Kamloops waiting to deliver at Royal Inland Hospital

Williams Lake-based charter bus company applies to operate two routes in interior

Service to smaller communities such as 70 Mile House, Lytton and Boston Bar

108 VFD to conduct small controlled burns around 108 Mile Ranch

Burns will be done mainly on Tuesday evenings

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of the single-car collision

Most Read