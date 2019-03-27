Map charts unsolved human remains cases from 100 Mile House and the rest of B.C.

Two local cold cases, one being in 100 Mile House and the other in Clinton, are included in a new app launched by the BC Coroners Service. The interactive app has certain details of the two cases, as well as up to 200 cases around the province, that could jog up memories in users.

Unfortunately, some of the cases in the database have minimal detail, such as 100 Mile’s 1983 case.

The sex, race and age of the person are unknown. However, the person’s height is estimated to be somewhere between 5 feet and 5 foot 6 inches tall. Another detail is the PMI (post-mortem interval or time of death) is estimated to be between 10 and 50 years prior to when the remains were found on Nov. 1, 1983.

It looks like one of the oldest unsolved human remains probes in B.C. dates back to 1971 in Terrace, where remains of a male teenager between 13 to 16 y/o was found along the Skeena River. One of ~200 cases charted on a fairly new BC Coroners Service map @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/aCDPXNPHzJ — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) March 27, 2019

The Clinton area case has a little more detail.

Remains of a female between the age of 25 and 49 were found on Aug. 29, 2010, just at the northern edge of Chasm Provincial Park. The PMI is also estimated to be between 10 and 50 years.

Some cases elsewhere in the province have more detailed notes, such as eye and hair clothes and clothing found on the remains and/or items found with the body.

The BC Coroners office works with police and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to input various cases into a federal database.

