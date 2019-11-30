David Boltwood, 66. (RCMP handout)

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

RCMP in Kamloops are investigating after the body of a man was found wrapped in a rug near a dumpster Friday afternoon.

Police identified the man Saturday as 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood.

Boltwood, of no fixed address, was last in contact with police on Nov. 4, Mounties said.

Evidence indicates his body was near the dumpsters behind 170 Carson Cres., for roughly five days, or since Nov. 24.

“We do not know where Mr. Boltwood has been staying and investigators are interested in confirming a time line of his whereabouts,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Simon Pillay said. “If you know where David Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, please contact the RCMP.”

Investigators are working to determine if the man’s death is a result of criminal behaviour. It is illegal to dispose of human remains.

“To those involved in moving David Boltwood to this location, I urge you to come forward to investigators,” Pillay said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP.

