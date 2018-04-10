Man with knife arrested without incident

April 10 release: Man with knife

On April 10, shortly after 7 a.m., 100 Mile RCMP were called about a male wandering around the Taylor Avenue area of 100 Mile House brandishing a knife and trying to get into parked vehicles. While police were responding, the male fled from the area. He was located a short distance away. The male complied with orders to drop the knife and was subsequently arrested without incident. The male was believed to be under the influence of drugs. Charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose will be recommended to Crown against a 22-year-old male from the Williams Lake area. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

Weekly Police Report

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 85 complaints and calls for service during the past week (April 3 to 9). Some highlights are as follows:

Impaired driver

On April 8, 100 Mile RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver near the Canim Lake First Nations. The vehicle was described as a 2013 white Chevrolet pick-up truck. Investigators located that vehicle and identified the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a “fail.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Breach of undertaking

On April 8, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a vehicle and determined that the occupants were in breach of their no-contact conditions. Both were arrested. During the arrest, a number of break-in tools and some drugs were found. A .357 caliber handgun was also recovered. Several charges against a 32-year-old male and a 37-year-old female from the 100 Mile House area are being recommended to Crown Counsel including breach of undertaking and possession of break-in instruments. This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more charges could be forthcoming.

Collision

On April 7, Police and Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 24 near Lone Butte. The female driver of a Chevrolet HHR lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle went into the ditch and hit a fence. The driver was taken to 100 Mile House Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

Stolen snowmobile

Sometime between March 30 and April 2, unknown culprits stole a black and red 2015 Skidoo Summit snowmobile from a property on Lilypad Lake Road. The snowmobile has several distinct parts including a red “Itek” rear bumper and a red skid plate.

Break-in

Sometime between April 2 and April 4, a business in the 800 block of Exeter Road was broken into. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

Jeep stolen

Sometime in the morning of April 6, an older white Jeep Cherokee with a green rear hatch was stolen from a residence on Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House. The vehicle was recovered on April 8 in the 100 Mile Industrial Park on Exeter Road.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.