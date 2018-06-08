Police have issued images of tattoos associated with attempted murder suspect Tyson Cole. Top tattoo can be found on his chest; right forearm (bottom, left), left forearm. (RCMP photos)

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

RCMP are again requesting the public’s help to find a wanted man who may be in the Okanagan or surrounding areas.

Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearms-related offences.

He is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan, Cariboo and Lower Mainland areas.

RCMP have made several attempts to find him. They first made the public aware of Cole on May 30.

He is described as black, five-foot-eight, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have now released pictures of his tattoos on his left and right forearms and on his chest.

RELATED: Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Cole is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to make contact with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Just Posted

Scorekeeper volunteers time to keep baseball alive in 100 Mile House

‘If I didn’t get to be a scorekeeper, I know I’d come and watch. I’d want to be here every game.’

South Cariboo elementary school students plant over 1,000 trees

A new generation for a new generation

New to the 100 Mile House Free Press team

Hello 100 Mile House. My name is Beth Audet and I am… Continue reading

100 Mile House briefly affected by gas shortage on Wednesday

Chevron, in 100 Mile House, briefly ran out of regular gas, but the shortage was short-lived

The referendum won’t be the end of it

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Most Read