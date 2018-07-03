The man in the photo is wanted in relation to $900 worth of stolen food. If you recognize this person, you are asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Submitted photo.

Man wanted for $900 of stolen food

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 111 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

70 tickets over weekend

Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services were working throughout the region over the weekend. A total of 70 tickets, 36 warnings and one 24 hour roadside driving prohibition were issued. Of note, one vehicle impound was conducted as the driver was operating the vehicle at 71 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Collision

On July 2, police and emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision in the 3000 block of Wilcox Road. A Motorhome was discovered having flipped into the ditch and suffering significant damage. The driver was not at the scene but was contacted a short time later. The driver reported losing control on the shoulder of the road before going into the ditch. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Break-in

Sometime between 6 and 6:30 a.m. on July 2, a male broke into a rear entrance of the Lakewood Inn and stole approximately $900 worth of frozen food from a freezer. The male was observed on surveillance cameras attempting to break into two other doors (see photo).

Break-in

Sometime overnight of July 1, unknown culprits broke into the compound at South Cariboo Motor Sports on Alpine Avenue in 100 Mile. A 2012 Yamaha ATV with British Columbia License Plate 7B3032 was stolen from the compound. If you have any information about this break and enter, you are asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.

Collision

On June 30, police and emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Dodge Road in Lac la Hache. The male driver appeared to have lost control and went off the road into the ditch. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The investigation into the cause of this collision is still under investigation.

Crime Stoppers Tips of the Week

Fire started

Sometime early on the morning of June 29, a fire was started at a construction site on Davis Road in the 108 Mile Ranch. Some 2X4s and tar paper had been lit on fire and left to burn. The fire was put out by workers. The amount of loss is not known, however, the fire could have easily grown and consumed the structure.

Stolen items

Sometime in the afternoon of July 2, a vehicle parked near the 100 Mile House landfill was entered and property was stolen including a woman’s purse, a cell phone and keys. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

