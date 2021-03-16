Man stranded in 100 Mile House grateful for kindness of strangers

Sam Hubley lost his truck in a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning but received a wellspring of donations from the local 100 Mile House community that same morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sam Hubley lost his truck in a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning but received a wellspring of donations from the local 100 Mile House community that same morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sam Hubley’s burnt out truck Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sam Hubley’s burnt out truck Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sam Hubley and his dog Jake escaped the fire that consumed his truck’s engine and cab safe and sound. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sam Hubley and his dog Jake escaped the fire that consumed his truck’s engine and cab safe and sound. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sam Hubley and his dog Jake escaped the fire that consumed his truck’s engine and cab safe and sound. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sam Hubley and his dog Jake escaped the fire that consumed his truck’s engine and cab safe and sound. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The interior of Sam Hubley’s truck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The interior of Sam Hubley’s truck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sam Hubley’s burnt out truck Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sam Hubley’s burnt out truck Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jake the dog roams the parking lot of the 100 Mile Laundromat Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Jake the dog roams the parking lot of the 100 Mile Laundromat Tuesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sam Hubley lost his truck in a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning but received a wellspring of donations from the local 100 Mile House community that same morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sam Hubley lost his truck in a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning but received a wellspring of donations from the local 100 Mile House community that same morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sam Hubley never planned to stop in 100 Mile House before he had engine trouble, but thanks to the kindness of strangers he now wants to live here.

Hubley was driving from Alberta to Houston, B.C. last week to get his father, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and take him to his home in Port Alberni. Just outside of 100 Mile House on Highway 24, however, his truck blew a spark plug and Hubley limped into town and parked near the 100 Mile Laundromat.

He spent the last six days working on his truck, which he slept in with his dog Jake, before it caught fire Tuesday morning. Hubley had got the top half of his motor off, taken the spark plug out, put new threads in, fixed the wiring, bought a new battery and had everything put together by Monday night. He woke up around 1 a.m. and decided to throw the battery in and start his truck.

“Sure enough it started and sounded great. So I was sitting there all happy and was going to hit the road this morning and I looked up and saw flames coming up from under the hood,” Hubley said. “When I had the fuel bars off it must have spilt a little fuel there, which I should have caught, so she caught on fire.”

The fire gutted the engine and cab of his truck but thankfully spared most of his possessions in the truck bed and trailer.

“I almost had it out. I was out trying to smother it there with bottles of water but my jug was frozen so I was throwing handfuls of snow on there. Then a young feller comes from over across the way and called the fire department for me. Then he ran and got me a jacket because I was in my t-shirt,” Hubley said, adding that while 100 Mile Fire Rescue prevented him from grabbing what he could from the cab they did a great job on extinguishing it.

As he cleaned it up Tuesday morning and salvaged what he could, Hubley was visited by a steady stream of locals offering to help, which he said he found amazing.

One of those Good Samaritans was Kevan Ross, who offered to tow Hubley’s possessions up to Houston for him. Ross, who is training to be a truck driver, was willing to take Hubley up there Tuesday and house him while he cleaned up his truck

“I just heard he was down on his luck, so I figured I’d help him out,” Ross said. “Everybody gets down on their luck, someone needs to give them a hand, right?”

Andrew Hofmarks, owner of 100 Mile Laundromat for 18 years, said he first met Hubley when he was bent over his truck trying to fix it. Hofmarks brought him breakfast after his truck burned down and had let him use the laundromat’s shower when he needed it.

“He’s been doing everything himself, self-sufficient. An easy-going guy, one of those Maritimers that say ‘eh everything’s going to be all right.’ Even now after his truck caught on fire last night,” Hofmarks said.

Had he known that Hubley was sleeping in his truck, Hofmarks said he would have let him and his dog sleep in the laundromat. He brought some clothes to donate to Hubley as he’d lost what he had in the fire. Overall, Hofmarks said the community has been finding ways to help Hubley and said he would be a good fit in 100 Mile House.

Hubley, a builder by trade who does drywall, painting and sandblasting, was upset he lost a lot of his notes for the book he’d been working on about having his identity stolen three years ago.

Hubley didn’t take up Ross’s offer immediately, saying he plans to clean up and salvage what he can from his truck and then contact ICBC to see if insurance will cover it. He’s hopeful he’ll be able to get a new truck and hit the road again and get up to Houston.

“This town is unbelievable and I got to thank you all for showing up well-wishing, with donations, with dogfood and worrying about us. I want to move here, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “I’ve broken down in towns before and been chased around by the police, but here people have just been so kind and friendly. Thank you all, I appreciate you so much.”

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ford partners with University of Michigan on robotics research, new building
Next story
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Sam Hubley lost his truck in a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning but received a wellspring of donations from the local 100 Mile House community that same morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man stranded in 100 Mile House grateful for kindness of strangers

A fire might have claimed his truck but not his good spirits

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Pandemic business assistance fund complete failure

MLA Lorne Doerkson column

Frank Capito is the latest Conservative nominee to enter the race to become the Conservative Party’s next candidate in the federal election. (Photo submitted)
Crown counsel pursues Conservative nomination

Frank Caputo has declared his intention to run for the Conservative nomination.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Most Read