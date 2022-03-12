IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

Man shot in North Vancouver Superstore parking lot tied to gangs: police

34-year-old Milad Rahimi died from his injuries. IHIT believes his shooting was targeted

The Integrated Homicide Unit is asking the public for assistance in identifying a potential suspect in a North Vancouver shooting that left 34-year-old Milad Rahimi dead on Friday (March 11).

Rahimi was killed in the parking lot of a North Vancouver Superstore located at 333 Seymour Boulevard between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rahimi was known to police and IHIT believes the shooting was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact IHIT. The suspect fled north on Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and our investigators are working tirelessly to complete priority tasks,” IHIT Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release. “We are working closely with the Lower Mainland Integrated Teams, the North Vancouver RCMP, BC Coroners Service and CFSEU-BC.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Man dies in shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

Previous story
‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time
Next story
TNRD board issues apology for actions of former CAO

Just Posted

Dave Short and Joy Roberts are the proud new owners of UpTown Brewery and are looking forward to getting to know their new community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New couple takes over UpTown Brewing Co.

Steve MacDonald of Safer Schools Together discusses tech safety with parents at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary at a presentation Monday evening. (Submitted photo)
Parents learn about social media and safety

Victor Musika has made a Ukrainian flag to hang in his 108 Mile Ranch yard. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile man shows solidarity with Ukraine

A forklift operator moves a felled tree trunk near Clinton without any eye, ear, head or hand protection or a grapple securing the log to the forklift. (Photo submitted)
Clinton logging industry immortalized in book