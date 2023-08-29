Man shot by police following stolen car chase in Revelstoke

The man stole a red SUV before trying get into a police vehicle

A man is dead after being shot by a Revelstoke police officer after an incident involving a stolen vehicle on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Revelstoke RCMP were called into action late Sunday night to investigate a stolen vehicle. Roughly 45 minutes later, the owner of the vehicle reported that they had spotted their car before it fled once more.

Officers located the vehicle, initiated contact, and used a patrol car to block the suspect’s path. Once the fleeing SUV came to a stop, a man exited and ran away on foot.

During the foot chase, the man fleeing reportedly entered the police vehicle.

It was after this that an officer on scene shot the man.

The suspect was attended to by Emergency Health Services and taken to hospital where he later died.

The make of the stolen vehicle has not been confirmed by police, however, a damaged red Honda CRV was surrounded by caution tape at the scene of the incident for most of Monday (Aug. 28). Police also blocked pedestrian and vehicle traffic along the south side of Victoria Rd. as the investigation was ongoing.

The incident startled several Revelstoke residents who were woken by the sound of screeching tires and gunfire. One witness reported hearing two loud bangs, which they believed to be gunshots.

The Independent Investigation Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) will be investigating the police’s actions during the incident. As such, more information about the incident will be released by the police.

