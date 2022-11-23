Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Man ordered to stay away from Merritt arrested within limits of B.C. city

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23) after a lengthy standoff

A man with a B.C. wide police warrant has been arrested in Merritt.

Local Merritt man Ronald Karlson, was arrested by the Merritt RCMP early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23).

Around 1:37 a.m., the RCMP responded to calls of a suspicious person in the area of Voght Street and Priest Avenue. When the police arrested on scene, they watched a man kick a door to a house down and run inside. The occupants of the house were evacuated safely by the police while Karlson remained inside the home.

After a lengthy standoff, Karlson exited the house, was arrested by police and taken into custody. The standoff marks the fifth standoff in Merritt in eight days.

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during our search for Mr. Karlson,” said Media Relations Officer Sgt. Josh Roda. “We are thankful no one was injured and this had a successful conclusion.”

Karlson will be in court today.

