Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a BC Sheriff Service vehicle as protesters shout “No more stolen sisters,” which marked the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Update: Nov. 1, 2018

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will have to wait to hear whether or not bail has been granted on a matter before the Vernon Law Courts.

Sagmoen’s file will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for Judge Jeremy Guild to make his decision. Sagmoen, born 1980, was in courtroom 201 via video-link twice this week: Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. and a brief procedural appearance Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m.

A court-ordered publication ban is in effect for details arising from the bail hearing Thursday, which saw about 30 people fill the public gallery and left several people standing, many of whom were involved in the rally on the Vernon Law Courts steps prior to Sagmoen’s 2 p.m. appearance. One woman was asked to remove a red dress affixed to a pole from the courtroom.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the rally on the Law Courts steps lasted longer than the video appearance inside.

“This was just to get the matter back before your honour (Judge Jeremy Guild) so you don’t lose jurisdiction,” said Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn of the Oct. 31 procedure.

Sagmoen’s bail hearing began after the wrap up of his preliminary inquiry Oct. 23 in which Judge Guild committed him to stand trial on five counts, including disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; careless use or storage of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

At a bail hearing in February 2018 before Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi, Sagmoen’s charges were split into three separate matters. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm, and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two cases but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen appeared this week.

However, should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, a group of people banded together to rally in support of missing North Okanagan women, which include Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Family members of Genereaux were in Vernon Law Courts for Sagmoen’s appearances this week.

—

Original: Oct. 31, 11:11 a.m.

The rally on the Vernon Law Courts steps lasted longer than the video appearance inside.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, appeared via video-link in courtroom 201 for a procedural hearing Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Sagmoen was to return for the conclusion of his bail hearing Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., also via video.

“This was just to get the matter back before your honour (Judge Jeremy Guild) so you don’t lose jurisdiction,” said Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn.

Sagmoen's bail hearing began after the wrap up of his preliminary inquiry Oct. 23 in which Judge Guild committed him to stand trial on five counts, including disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; careless use or storage of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

“You’ll be appearing next tomorrow at 2 p.m. by video to conclude the bail hearing,” Judge Guild informed Sagmoen.

At a bail hearing in February 2018 before Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi, Sagmoen's charges were split into three separate matters. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm, and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two cases but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen appeared this week.

However, should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, a group of people banded together to rally in support of missing North Okanagan women, which include Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen's parents.

No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Genereaux’s mother and sister were in Vernon Law Courts for Sagmoen’s Oct. 31 appearance.

Jody Leon, a rally organizer, said they would continue to be at all of Sagmoen’s Vernon hearings.

