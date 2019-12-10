Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Vancouver firefighters and Metro Vancouver Transit Police work to extricate a man in a mobility scooter who fell down an elevator shaft at the Yaletown SkyTrain Station on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Ryan Stelting)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a man in a mobility scooter fell down an elevator shaft at a Canada Line station.

The man fell down the elevator shaft at Yaletown SkyTrain Station at about 7 p.m. Bystanders said the man seemed to crash through the doors of the elevator shaft and fell around 30 feet, landing on the top of the elevator car. He was extricated by Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

Sgt. Clint Hampton said police believe the fall was accidental, not suspicious or self-inflicted.

“He did take quite a fall but fortunately he only had minor injuries,” Hampton said.

Transit Police will be reviewing footage of the fall and speaking with witnesses.

