The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Man found passed out with toy handgun by first responders

The suspect is in the custody of the 100 Mile RCMP at this time

The 100 Mile House RCMP and the local BC Conservation Service responded to a man down complaint on Friday, March 27 where first responders discovered a handgun in the man’s pants/

The report of a “man down” came in at 2:42 p.m. from the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. Initially, reports indicated that the BC Ambulance Service had attempted to assist a person in possible medical distress but upon arrival, the male suspect produced a handgun to attendants, who then backed off and called the RCMP for assistance.

“A local Conservation Officer arrived at the location first and located the male passed out on the floor of the entryway to the apartment building with a handgun visible in his waistband area. The Conservation Officer was able to safely handcuff the male and seized the weapon, which was identified as an air-soft replica long-barrelled handgun,” Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a press release.

The RCMP arrived shortly after and took over custody of the male and processed the scene. No one received any injuries at the scene.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Caucasian male, is well known to 100 Mile House RCMP and is currently in custody. Nielsen noted this was an isolated incident and that the RCMP do not believe there is any further risk to the public. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

“100 Mile House RCMP is grateful to our local partners in emergency services who respond to these events without delay in order to keep our area residents safe,” Nielsen said.


